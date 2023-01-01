Infinity ECM is an Award-winning Business Management platform that brings a fast IT digital enterprise transformation and includes 15+ fully integrated systems modular subsystems that every modern business needs. Combines in one platform & one interface solutions such as: CRM, DMS, RMS+CMS, CMSx2, ITSM, EAM, KMS, BPM, GRC, IAM The Infinity ECM platform has won the prestigious EuroCloud Europe Award for Best European System for 2017.

Website: infinityecm.com

