inDinero is an accounting software and services company providing accounting and financial software. Founded in 2009 by Jessica Mah, Andy Su, and Andrea Barrica, inDinero graduated the startup incubator, Y Combinator in 2010. On May 8, 2018, inDinero acquired San Jose-based firm tempCFO. On February 1, 2019, inDinero acquired a second company, mAccounting, an Indianapolis-based accounting and tax firm.
Website: indinero.com
