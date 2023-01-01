WebCatalogWebCatalog
inai is a single integration for your global payment stack. inai will provide connections to multiple payment service providers (Stripe, Adyen, Braintree), Wallets, BNPL platforms, open banking providers, fraud, BI and accounting with just a single integration. Our dashboard will allow merchants to build custom workflows tailored to their unique business needs without writing any code.

Website: inai.io

