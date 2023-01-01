image.canon is a cloud service designed to ease your imaging workflow, whether you are a professional, enthusiast, or casual user. Connecting your Wi-Fi compatible Canon camera to the image.canon service will allow you to seamlessly upload all your images and movies in their original format and quality and access them from the dedicated app or a web browser – and automatically forward them to your computer, mobile devices, and third party services.

Website: image.canon

