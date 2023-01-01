iHeartRadio is an American free broadcast, podcast and streaming radio platform owned by iHeartMedia, Inc. It was founded in April 2008. As of 2019, iHeartRadio functions as the national umbrella brand for iHeartMedia's radio network aggregating its over 850 local iHeartMedia radio stations across the United States, as well as hundreds of other stations from various other media (with companies such as Cumulus Media, Cox Radio and Beasley Broadcast Group also using this service). The service includes more than 250,000 podcasts, offers a Music recommender system and on-demand functionality, and allows listeners to save and replay songs from live broadcasts in digital playlists. The on-demand features require a subscription fee. iHeartRadio is available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices including smart speakers, digital auto dashes, tablets, wearables, smartphones, virtual assistants, TVs and gaming consoles. iHeartRadio launched national-branded marquee events starting with the inaugural iHeartRadio Music Festival in 2011. Other major iHeartRadio events include the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, iHeartCountry Festival, iHeartRadio ALTer Ego, the nationwide iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, iHeartRadio Wango Tango and the iHeartRadio Music Awards. iHeartRadio regularly hosts intimate performances at the iHeartRadio Theaters in Los Angeles and New York.

