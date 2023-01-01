Pages is a word processor developed by Apple Inc. It is part of the iWork productivity suite and runs on the macOS, iPadOS, and iOS operating systems. It is also available on iCloud on the web The first version of Pages was announced on January 11, 2005, and was released one month later.

Website: icloud.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to iCloud Pages. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.