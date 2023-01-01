i-Nucleus
i-Nucleus is world’s leading web-based management information system (MIS) for schools and colleges. It is in fact suitable for any learning centre or individual tutors. i-Nucleus provides the very best tools to teachers and educators in order to enhance their teaching; to students in order to accelerate their learning and to the management team in order to ensure smooth operations and a healthy development of their educational establishment.
