Hitask
app.hitask.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Hitask app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Hitask is a unique project and task manager for teams. It helps to focus on team collaboration, getting tasks done and manage an entire project.
Website: hitask.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Hitask. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.