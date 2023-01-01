HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank Limited is an Indian banking and financial services company, headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra. HDFC Bank is India's largest private sector bank by assets and by market capitalisation as of April 2021. It is the third largest company by market capitalisation on the Indian stock exchanges. It is also the fifteenth largest employer in India with nearly 120,000 employees.
