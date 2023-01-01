Hansei lets you chat with your data using AI powered assistants. With Hansei, you can ask questions about your data in natural language, and the AI assistants will answer your questions in a clear and concise way. Hansei is ideal for businesses that want to simplify access to their knowledgebase for them and their customers.

Website: hansei.app

