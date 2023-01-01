Google Chat
chat.google.com
Google Chat is a communication software developed by Google built for teams that provides direct messages and team chat rooms, similar to competitors Slack and Microsoft Teams, along with a group messaging function that allows G Drive content sharing (Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides). It is one of two apps that constitute the replacement for Google Hangouts, the other being Google Meet. Google planned to begin retiring Google Hangouts in October 2019.The current version is for G Suite customers only, with identical features in all packages except a lack of Vault data retention in the Basic package.
Website: workspace.google.com
