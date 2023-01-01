GoToMeeting
GoToMeeting is a web-hosted service created and marketed by LogMeIn. It is an online meeting, desktop sharing, and video conferencing software package that enables the user to meet with other computer users, customers, clients or colleagues via the Internet in real time. In late 2015, Citrix announced plans to spin off the GoToMeeting business as a stand-alone subsidiary with a market value around $4 billion. In July 2016, Citrix and LogMeIn announced plans to merge the GoTo family of products.
