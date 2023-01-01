GoRetro
app.goretro.ai
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the GoRetro app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Make every sprint impactful, efficient, and fun. Level up your agile sprint delivery with GoRetro's data-driven and engaging retrospective meetings, sprint planning events, and sprint monitoring tools.
Website: goretro.ai
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to GoRetro. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.