Google Podcasts is a podcast application developed by Google and released on June 18, 2018 for Android devices.In September, 2018, Google Cast support was added to Google Podcasts.At Google I/O 2019, Google announced a web version of Google Podcasts for iOS, Android, and Windows. The iOS version launched in March 2020.In November 2019, the app received a redesign using Google's in-house design language Material Design.

Website: podcasts.google.com

