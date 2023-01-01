WebCatalogWebCatalog
Pinpoint

Pinpoint

journaliststudio.google.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Pinpoint app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Upload and analyze large numbers of documents with the power of Google Search, AI, and machine learning. Pinpoint is a research tool to help journalists and academics explore and analyse large collections of documents. By using Pinpoint, you can upload and search hundreds of thousands of documents, images, emails, hand-written notes and audio files for specific words or phrases, locations, organisations and people. Collaborate with others by sharing access to your collection, highlighting text and sharing links to specific documents or text selections.

Website: journaliststudio.google.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Pinpoint. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Ufile

Ufile

ufile.io

GrabContacts

GrabContacts

grabcontacts.com

Google Collections

Google Collections

google.com

NaturalReader

NaturalReader

naturalreaders.com

Duplicate Word Finder

Duplicate Word Finder

duplicateword.com

BeenVerified

BeenVerified

beenverified.com

Anania

Anania

app.anania.ai

GPTKit

GPTKit

gptkit.ai

Circleback

Circleback

app.circleback.ai

Aify.co

Aify.co

aify.co

Readlang

Readlang

readlang.com

Reverso Context

Reverso Context

context.reverso.net