Google News is a news aggregator service developed by Google. It presents a continuous flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines. Google News is available as an app on Android, iOS, and the Web. Google released a beta version in September 2002 and the official app in January 2006. The initial idea was developed by Krishna Bharat.The service has been described as the world's largest news aggregator.

Website: news.google.com

