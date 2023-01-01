Google Forms is a survey administration app that is included in the Google Drive office suite and Google Classroom along with Google Docs, Google Sheets, and Google Slides. Forms features all of the collaboration and sharing features found in Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

Website: docs.google.com

