goo TV Shows (Kanto version) is a site full of TV information that not only introduces program content but also information on performers and production staff, and you can check your favorite program information at any time by registering it to your My List.

Website: tvtopic.goo.ne.jp

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to gooテレビ. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.