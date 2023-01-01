Listen live to Capital, Heart, Heart 80s, LBC, Classic FM, Smooth, Capital XTRA, Radio X and Gold, plus a huge selection of streams curated to fit your mood or activity. Global Player puts you in control. Whatever you’re into - the latest hits, a chance to chill out or topical debate - Global’s got you covered! And best of all, it’s entirely free and is available worldwide.

Website: globalplayer.com

