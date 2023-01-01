Glassdoor
glassdoor.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Glassdoor app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Glassdoor is a website where current and former employees anonymously review companies. Glassdoor also allows users to anonymously submit and view salaries as well as search and apply for jobs on its platform. In 2018, the company was acquired by the Japanese firm, Recruit Holdings, for US$1.2 billion. The company is headquartered in Mill Valley, California, with additional offices in cities around the world, including Chicago, London and São Paulo.
Website: glassdoor.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Glassdoor. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Intercom
app.intercom.com
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Eventbrite
eventbrite.com
inDinero
app.indinero.com
TradeStation Web Trading
webtrading.tradestation.com
Groupon
groupon.com
The Fresno Bee
fresnobee.com
Zappos
zappos.com
Apptio
frontdoor.apptio.com
The Standard
standard.com
Indeed
indeed.com
CleverTap
dashboard.clevertap.com