GitLab is a web-based DevOps lifecycle tool that provides a Git-repository manager providing wiki, issue-tracking and continuous integration and deployment pipeline features, using an open-source license, developed by GitLab Inc. The software was created by Ukrainian developers Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Valery Sizov.The code was originally written in Ruby, with some parts later rewritten in Go, initially as a source code management solution to collaborate within a team on software development. It later evolved to an integrated solution covering the software development life cycle, and then to the whole DevOps life cycle. The current technology stack includes Go, Ruby on Rails and Vue.js. It follows an open-core development model where the core functionality is released under an open-source (MIT) license while the additional functionality is under a proprietary license.

Website: gitlab.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to GitLab. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.