Github Education
education.github.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Github Education app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Teach and learn better, together. Learn to ship software like a pro.
Website: education.github.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Github Education. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.