Getform.io
app.getform.io
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Getform.io app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Smart form endpoints for developers. Collect submissions, receive emails and automate your form.
Website: getform.io
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Getform.io. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.