GeoPlatform.gov is a cross-agency collaborative effort and Shared Service that embodies the principles and spirit of Open Government, emphasizing government-to-citizen communication, accountability, and transparency. In 2020, GeoPlatform.gov, operating under the authority of the Geospatial Data Act of 2018 , transformed to establish its primary role which will be to discover geospatial data assets with special emphasis as the authorized source for all the official National Geospatial Data Assets (NGDAs) across 18 Data themes as guided by the U.S. Federal Geographic Data Committee (FGDC).

Website: geoplatform.gov

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to GeoPlatform.gov. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.