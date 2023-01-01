WebCatalogWebCatalog
Genymotion SaaS

Genymotion SaaS

cloud.geny.io

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Genymotion SaaS app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Seriously powerful Android Emulator! Cloud-based Android virtual devices to scale your test automation. Only pay for what you use!

Website: cloud.geny.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Genymotion SaaS. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

BIQ

BIQ

app.biq.cloud

Memfault

Memfault

app.memfault.com

Ruijie Cloud

Ruijie Cloud

cloud.ruijienetworks.com

Waldo

Waldo

app.waldo.com

Bitdefender GravityZone

Bitdefender GravityZone

gravityzone.bitdefender.com

YouMail

YouMail

youmail.com

Freshservice

Freshservice

freshservice.com

Encharge

Encharge

app.encharge.io

Visual Studio App Center

Visual Studio App Center

appcenter.ms

Shelly

Shelly

home.shelly.cloud

Shelf Engine

Shelf Engine

app.shelfengine.com

Serverspace

Serverspace

serverspace.io