Formula Generator
formulagenerator.net
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Formula Generator app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Introducing FormulaGenerator Easily generate excel formulas, VBA automations, and even SQL queries using our free AI toolkit powered by fine-tuned GPT models. We help you debug your formulas and code too! A one-stop solution to your spreadsheet problems, available as a Web App and a Google Sheets Extension.
Website: formulagenerator.app
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Formula Generator. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.