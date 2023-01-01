FOODMAP - A platform connecting farmers, kind producers and consumers through transparency about origin, product information and the story behind it. FOODMAP brings together young people who love agriculture and understand technology, want to use technology to optimize the supply chain in agriculture, reduce intermediaries so that farmers can sell products at higher prices and farmers Consumers get better prices. FOODMAP always believes that Vietnamese agricultural products are very fresh and delicious, our Vietnamese specialties are of very good quality and will be supported by domestic consumers. This will be the strongest launching pad for Vietnamese agricultural products to expand and kind stories to spread.

Website: foodmap.asia

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to FootMap. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.