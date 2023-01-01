Fluentize
app.fluentize.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Fluentize app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Fluentize creates modern, engaging, and interactive ESL lesson plans based on real-world videos for English language teachers with teenage or adult students.
Website: fluentize.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Fluentize. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Burlington English
app.burlingtonenglish.com
PBS LearningMedia
pbslearningmedia.org
Flocabulary
flocabulary.com
Games to Learn English
gamestolearnenglish.com
FluentU
fluentu.com
Teach Away
teachaway.com
DIKSHA
diksha.gov.in
GrammarFlip
app.grammarflip.com
Study Stack
studystack.com
Yup for Tutors
tutor.yup.com
Polly Lingual
pollylingu.al
Taipei Times
taipeitimes.com