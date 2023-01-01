WebCatalogWebCatalog
Fluentize

Fluentize

app.fluentize.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Fluentize app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Fluentize creates modern, engaging, and interactive ESL lesson plans based on real-world videos for English language teachers with teenage or adult students.

Website: fluentize.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Fluentize. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Burlington English

Burlington English

app.burlingtonenglish.com

PBS LearningMedia

PBS LearningMedia

pbslearningmedia.org

Flocabulary

Flocabulary

flocabulary.com

Games to Learn English

Games to Learn English

gamestolearnenglish.com

FluentU

FluentU

fluentu.com

Teach Away

Teach Away

teachaway.com

DIKSHA

DIKSHA

diksha.gov.in

GrammarFlip

GrammarFlip

app.grammarflip.com

Study Stack

Study Stack

studystack.com

Yup for Tutors

Yup for Tutors

tutor.yup.com

Polly Lingual

Polly Lingual

pollylingu.al

Taipei Times

Taipei Times

taipeitimes.com