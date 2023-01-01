Flip
flip.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Flip app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Share. Discover. Be You. Flip is a video discussion app, free from Microsoft, where curious minds connect in safe, small groups to share videos, build community, and learn together.
Website: flip.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Flip. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.