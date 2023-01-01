Clube de Regatas do Flamengo, commonly referred to as Flamengo, is a Brazilian sports club based in Rio de Janeiro, in the neighbourhood of Gávea, best known for their professional football team. The club was first established in 1895 as a rowing club and played their first official match in 1912.

Website: flamengo.com.br

