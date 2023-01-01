WebCatalogWebCatalog
FileInfo

FileInfo

fileinfo.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for FileInfo on WebCatalog for Mac and PC.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

FileInfo is the central file extensions registry and contains a database of over 10,000 file types.

Website: fileinfo.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to FileInfo. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

PodcastDb

PodcastDb

podcastdb.io

Airtable

Airtable

airtable.com

KeeWeb

KeeWeb

app.keeweb.info

PDB

PDB

personality-database.com

Insight Timer

Insight Timer

insighttimer.com

iHASCO

iHASCO

app.ihasco.co.uk

npm

npm

npmjs.com

TechTerms.com

TechTerms.com

techterms.com

Form Engineer

Form Engineer

app.form.engineer

Capsule

Capsule

app.capsulecrm.com

GNOME Extensions

GNOME Extensions

extensions.gnome.org

Decathlon USA

Decathlon USA

decathlon.com

Product

Support

Company

Legal

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.