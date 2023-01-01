WebCatalogWebCatalog
Shop for the best Fendi collections for women, men and kids online: fashion show looks, bags, accessories, jewellery and much more. Made in Italy. Fendi is an Italian luxury fashion house producing fur, ready-to-wear, leather goods, shoes, fragrances, eyewear, timepieces and accessories. Founded in Rome in 1925, Fendi is known for its fur, fur accessories, and leather goods. Since 2001, Fendi has been part of the “Fashion & Leather Goods” division of French group LVMH. Its headquarters are in Rome, in the Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana.

