FDA
fda.gov
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the FDA app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA or USFDA) is a Federal agency of the Department of Health and Human Services. The FDA is responsible for protecting and promoting public health through the control and supervision of food safety, tobacco products, dietary supplements, prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs (medications), vaccines, biopharmaceuticals, blood transfusions, medical devices, electromagnetic radiation emitting devices (ERED), cosmetics, animal foods & feed[4] and veterinary products.
Website: fda.gov
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to FDA. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.