WebCatalogWebCatalog
Etymonline

Etymonline

etymonline.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Etymonline app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

The online etymology dictionary (etymonline) is the internet's go-to source for quick and reliable accounts of the origin and history of English words, phrases, and idioms. It is professional enough to satisfy academic standards, but accessible enough to be used by anyone.

Website: etymonline.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Etymonline. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries

Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries

oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com

Urban Dictionary

Urban Dictionary

urbandictionary.com

Burlington English

Burlington English

app.burlingtonenglish.com

Lingvo Live

Lingvo Live

lingvolive.com

Cambridge Dictionary

Cambridge Dictionary

dictionary.cambridge.org

Collins Dictionary

Collins Dictionary

collinsdictionary.com

seven.io

seven.io

app.sms77.io

Jisho

Jisho

jisho.org

Wiktionary

Wiktionary

wiktionary.org

Yandex Translate

Yandex Translate

translate.yandex.com

Phrases.com

Phrases.com

phrases.com

Doucards

Doucards

app.duocards.com