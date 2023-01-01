Equals
go.equals.app
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Equals app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
The fastest way for startups to do any analysis. Equals is the only spreadsheet with built-in connections to any database, versioning, and collaboration.
Website: equals.app
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Equals. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.