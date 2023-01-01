Emberly
ember.ly
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Emberly app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Note taking meets mind mapping. Emberly combines mind-maps and note-taking into one powerful tool. It lets you store notes, files, and bookmarks inside nodes to organize your thoughts and ideas efficiently.
Website: ember.ly
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Emberly. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.