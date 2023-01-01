El Corte Inglés S.A., headquartered in Madrid, is the biggest department store group in Europe and ranks third worldwide. El Corte Inglés is Spain's only remaining department store chain. El Corte Inglés has been a member of the International Association of department stores since 1998.

Website: elcorteingles.es

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to El Corte Inglés. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.