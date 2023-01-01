WebCatalogWebCatalog
eFileCabinet is a company headquartered in Lehi, Utah, selling proprietary software to manage and store documents, content, and records, either on-site or in the cloud.It was founded in 2001 by James Blaylock to serve clients in the accounting industry where Blaylock worked before founding the company. It has since expanded to service many other industries, including construction, banking, healthcare, insurance, law, manufacturing, retail, oil & gas, transportation, and education. As of January 2016, eFileCabinet had over 160,000 users.

