DuckDuckGo (also abbreviated as DDG) is an internet search engine that emphasizes protecting searchers' privacy and avoiding the filter bubble of personalized search results. DuckDuckGo distinguishes itself from other search engines by not profiling its users and by showing all users the same search results for a given search term.The company is based in Paoli, Pennsylvania, in Greater Philadelphia, and has 100 employees as of August 2020. The company name is a reference to the children's game duck, duck, goose.

Website: duckduckgo.com

