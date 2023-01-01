DoorDash Inc. is an American on-demand prepared food delivery service founded in 2013 by Stanford students Tony Xu, Stanley Tang, Andy Fang and Evan Moore. A Y Combinator–backed company, DoorDash is one of several technology companies that uses logistics services to offer food delivery from restaurants on-demand. DoorDash launched in Palo Alto and, as of May 2019, had expanded to more than 4,000 cities and offers a selection of 340,000 stores across the U.S., Canada and Australia. The company is currently worth more than $13 billion and is the largest third-party delivery service in the U.S., surpassing Grubhub in 2019.

Website: doordash.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to DoorDash. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.