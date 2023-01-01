WebCatalogWebCatalog
play.dogmazic.net

Dogmazic is one of the primary free music download managers in France. Dogmazic was created in December 2004 by the Bordeaux-based Association Musique libre!, a major proponent of the French free music movement. Dogmazic's database contains roughly 2000 artists, largely but not exclusively from France. All of Dogmazic's music is licensed under terms that permit free redistribution, such as Creative Commons licenses and the Free Art License. Dogmazic does not carry any advertising.

