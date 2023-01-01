News, in-depth, sports news, economic news, foreign news, debate, leaders, culture and web TV. Dagens Nyheter, abbreviated DN, is a daily newspaper in Sweden. It is published in Stockholm and aspires to full national and international coverage, and is widely considered Sweden's newspaper of record.

Website: dn.se

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Dagens Nyheter. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.