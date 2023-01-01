DMM バーチャルオフィス
virtualoffice.dmm.com
Available from 2,530 yen per month! Based on the concept of "office on your smartphone," we provide a convenient system that allows you to forward mail and use functions necessary for the office using your smartphone. We are preparing various services such as same-day forwarding of mail, rental conference rooms, private lockers, secretarial extension reception, addition of business name, and registration support. Of course, corporate registration is also possible!
