DMM パチンコ/パチスロ

DMM パチンコ/パチスロ

p-town.dmm.com

DMM Pachi Town releases information on pachinko and pachislot halls nationwide and analysis information for free! Information on new machines being introduced at stores, information on new machines being replaced, practical battles by writers who are active in information magazines, blogs of beautiful writers, and analytical information on the latest models' ceilings, zones, modes, segmentation, reliability effects, etc.!

Website: p-town.dmm.com

