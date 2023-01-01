We will introduce and dispatch lecturers, mainly celebrities, that match the purpose, theme, and budget of the lecture. Our experienced staff will respond to your various needs and questions. In addition to lectures, we also accept consultations for various events such as seminars and talk sessions.

Website: kouenirai.dmm.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to DMM 講演依頼. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.