Distill
app.distill.io
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Distill app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Track websites and pages for changes. Get email alerts, push notifications and slack/discord alerts on changes.
Website: distill.io
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Distill. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.