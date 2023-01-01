WebCatalogWebCatalog
Disroot XMPP Chat

webchat.disroot.org

Decentralized instant messaging. Communicate using a standardized, open and federated chat protocol, with the ability to encrypt your communication with OMEMO protocol (based on encryption method also used by services such as Signal and Matrix). With XMPP you are not bound to one service provider (e.g. Disroot server) but can freely communicate with contacts from other Jabber servers, just like you would communicate between different email servers.

