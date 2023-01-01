Disroot Search

An anonymous multi search engine platform. Disroot's Search is a search engine like Google, DuckDuckGo, Qwant, powered by Searx. What makes it unique from others is that it is a metasearch engine, aggregating the results of other search engines while not storing information about its users.

Website: search.disroot.org

