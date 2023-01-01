Disroot Cryptpad

A private-by-design alternative to popular office tools. Disroot's Cryptpad is powered by Cryptpad. It provides a totally end-to-end encrypted collaborative office suite. It allows you to create, share and work together on text documents, spreadsheets, presentations, whiteboards or organize your project on a kanban board. All this with zero knowledge where data is encrypted before it leaves your computer.

Website: cryptpad.disroot.org

