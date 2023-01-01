DigiLocker
digilocker.gov.in
DigiLocker aims to provide a Digital wallet to every citizen so that all lifelong documents anywhere anytime including Educational, Identity, health records, certificates and electronically without any risk of loss or damage. DigiLocker is a flagship initiative of Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) under Digital India programme.
